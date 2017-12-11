What’s going on at the Washington County Libraries ……..

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit the Chipley area on their worldly trip at Christmas time. While in Chipley, they have been seen shopping for vegetables for their reindeer at several of the local stores.
When making these visits to the area, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus always stop to visit the Washington County Public Library to read to the little ones during story time, have a picture made, and spread some Christmas cheer.
The jolly couple will arrive on Thursday, December 14th, at 10:30 a.m., to read to the children of Washington County. Do not forget to bring your camera for the special occasion.
