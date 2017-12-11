What’s going on at the Washington County Libraries ……..

Find something surprising @ your library! Books, movies, programs, and more. What’s happening @ your library this month! What’s Your Library Card Worth? Click HERE and Find Out with Our Calculator! Did you know? December is Food for Fines Month! Bring in non-perishable food items to get your fines waived! All items collected will be donated to the local Care & Share Food Pantry. For each item donated, up to $1.00 will be deleted from a patron’s record. This excludes replacement fees for lost and/or damaged materials or library cards. All materials must be returned in their checked-out condition.Donations from others without fines are also welcome. Polar Express Pajama Party at the Chipley Library! Join us at the Chipley Library for a Polar Express Pajama Party! We will be showing The Polar Expressfor the holiday season. Bring your tiny tot in pajamas and enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn with us on Monday, December 11th, at 3:30 p.m. Craft Class at Chipley & Sunny Hills Libraries! Join us at the Chipley Library on Friday, December 8th, at 10:30 a.m. or at the Sunny Hills Library on Thursday, December 14th, at 3:00 p.m. Supplies are limited so sign up at either location as soon as you can! Movie Days at Sunny Hills and Wausau Libraries! Wausau Library will be showingDespicable Me 3 on Wednesday, December 20th, at 3:00 p.m. The Sunny Hills Library will be showingWonder Woman on Thursday, December 21st, at 3:00 p.m. Free popcorn and drink provided! Santa is coming to the Chipley Library! Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit the Chipley area on their worldly trip at Christmas time. While in Chipley, they have been seen shopping for vegetables for their reindeer at several of the local stores. When making these visits to the area, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus always stop to visit the Washington County Public Library to read to the little ones during story time, have a picture made, and spread some Christmas cheer. The jolly couple will arrive on Thursday, December 14th, at 10:30 a.m., to read to the children of Washington County. Do not forget to bring your camera for the special occasion. Washington County Public Library | 850-638-1314 | 850-638-9499 | requests@wcplfl.com