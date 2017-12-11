Teacher Workshop set at Chipola College …….

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its eleventh Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

The Keynote Speaker will be Tammy Jerkins, the 2018 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Guest sessions will include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bell Ringers (5-12) —Anna Beth and Troy Rackley; Implementing Small Groups With Success-Reading and Math (2-5) — Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! – All Areas (K-12) — JaJuan Clark; Garden to Table/Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (K-5); A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction/ Multiplication and Division/Supporting Success in Solving Problems-Math-(K-5) — Origo Math Company; Pi Day!-Math (6-12) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits & More!—Science (3-5) Dr. Amanda Clark; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (for high school or college students) Mackenzie Johnson.

Other session topics include: Minute to Stem It! (K-6); Math Fun with Games (5-9); Manipulating Math (ESE Math, K-6); Teaching Fractions with Food (Math, Grade 3); Sprout House (Grades 2-4) and Art is Everywhere (Grades K-6).

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z) on the Chipola campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

