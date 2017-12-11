Panhandle Outdoors …….

We are dealing with a strong cold front at the moment, but this time of year is a great time to get out and visit Florida’s natural areas. One of the more scenic, and historic, of these is the “rails to trails” state trail from Tallahassee to St. Marks. In this weeks article Wakulla County Extension Agent Les Harrison talks about the history of the trail along with some of the amenities. Read more at http://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/
.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.