Panhandle Outdoors …….

St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail We are dealing with a strong cold front at the moment, but this time of year is a great time to get out and visit Florida's natural areas. One of the more scenic, and historic, of these is the "rails to trails" state trail from Tallahassee to St. Marks. In this weeks article Wakulla County Extension Agent Les Harrison talks about the history of the trail along with some of the amenities. Read more at http://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/ It's a Strange Thing… these Rattlesnakes There have been several sightings of rattlesnakes within Ft. Pickens since the park closed after Hurricane Nate. It appears that this animal is alive and well in the Florida panhandle. Read more about the recent sightings, and the curious behavior pattern, in this weeks article by Escambia County Extension Agent Rick O'Connor at http://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/ Managing Japanese Climbing Fern https://sdfec.auburn.edu/demonstrations.html The Solon Dixon Educational Center in Alabama will provide a free web-based class on managing your property for the invasive Japanese Climbing Fern. The broadcast will be Dec 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 CST at the following link.. There will be a quiz for those who need CEUs and they plan to keep a recording of the presentation on line for a period after the broadcast date. There is no fee for these CEUs