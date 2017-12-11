Grand opening hosted at Precision Title ……….

Precision Title of Florida, LLC is located at 1512 Hwy 90 in Chipley.

The business, owned by Chipley Attorney Michelle Blankenship Jordan, the new business was welcomed to town this past week with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Precision Title offers residential and commercial real estate closing, title insurance and escrow services.

For more information on the services provided by Precision Title call 850-638-4317.

