Gas Prices hit 5-week lows …….

TAMPA, Fla., (December 11, 2017) — The month of December continues to deliver discounts at the pump for U.S. motorists. Gas prices have slipped to 5-week lows, after declining non-stop for the past month.

Florida gas prices averaged $2.41 on Sunday. The state average declined 3 cents during the past week. Prices are 12 cents less than a month ago, but remain 19 cents higher than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach ($2.54), Miami ($2.52), and Naples ($2.50)

The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Jacksonville ($2.34), Orlando ($2.34), and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.34)

“Seasonal trends like reduced gasoline demand and increased fuel supply are allowing pump prices to keep moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The first half of December is normally characterized by weak demand, as cold weather and shorter days cause Americans to drive less. Look for another week of declines as refineries continue to produce gasoline at a much higher rate than what is being consumed.”

Weekly supply figures showed a large build in gasoline availability and lower demand. Gasoline inventories rose by 6.78 million barrels last week, the biggest increase since January. Meanwhile, domestic crude oil production moved above the 9.7-million-b/d mark for the first time since 1971. The growth in these fundamentals are bearish for long term oil prices, which analysts from OPIS believe could soon see a significant drop back to $50/b, due to reduced global demand during the winter. The price for a barrel of oil settled at $57.36 per barrel on Friday – $1 less than the week before.

Highs and Lows of 2017*

National : the highest average price for gasoline was $2.67 on September 8. The lowest was $2.23 on July 5.

Florida : the highest average price in was $2.73 on September 9. The lowest was $2.13 on July 17.

Georgia : the highest average price was $2.76 on September 12. The lowest was $2.08 on July 5.

Tennessee: the highest average price was $2.60 on September 10. The lowest was $1.99 on July 5.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.465 $2.468 $2.479 $2.561 $2.210 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.411 $2.415 $2.440 $2.529 $2.220 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.325 $2.328 $2.345 $2.405 $2.189 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.256 $2.260 $2.283 $2.331 $2.051 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

