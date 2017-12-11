Chipley Police arrest Willie Troy Corbin …….

The Chipley Police Department has announced the arrest of Willie Troy Corbin, 41, of Chipley, FL for narcotics-related charges.

Corbin was arrested on December 7, 2017, after an officer observed some odd behaviors. Chipley Police officers observed a vehicle and its occupants conducting suspicious and odd behaviors which prompted further investigation. Officers made contact with the vehicle at a residence where they were sitting.

Once contact was made the resident advised officers that they did not want the vehicle or its occupants there.

During the course of the investigation, officers inquired as to the presence of an illegal narcotics to discover a backpack containing drugs. The bag which contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was determined to be that of Corbin’s.

Corbin was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail to be booked, prior or entering the jail Corbin was discovered to be concealing other drugs consisting of methamphetamine and prescription drugs. Corbin was booked into the jail on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell

Possession of controlled substance w/o a prescription

Possession of narcotic equipment

Probation Violation

