Chipley man arrested on drug related charges ……….

A traffic stop on Old Bonifay Road resulted in an arrest of a Chipley man.

Officers identified Bronson Shane Crawford, 37, of Chipley as the driver of the vehicle. It was discovered that Crawford was driving on a suspended license following the traffic stop. Due to the suspended license, Crawford was detained.

A search of Crawford’s person found that he possessed an amount of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Crawford was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges: Driving while licenses suspended or revoked, Drug Possession (Methamphetamine), Narcotics Equipment possession, and Probation Violation

