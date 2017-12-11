Agenda for Dec. 13th meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners ………

The meeting will be held at the County Annex on South Boulevard in Chipley beginning at 9 a.m.

I. P ROCLA M ATIO N A. Call to Order – Chairman B. Invocation/Pledge II. P UBL IC HE AR IN G A. Gulf Coast Electric – Franchise Fee B. Future Land Use Map Amendment- Buckhorn Blvd and County Line Road III. AD OP T T HE AG E ND A IV. AD OP T P REVIOUS M INU T E S September 20, 2017 – Board Meeting November 2, 2017- Special Meeting November 8, 2017- Board Meeting V. NON – AG E ND A AU DIENCE – Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114 mandates that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard on a proposition before a Board or Commission.” Each individual shall have three (3) minutes to speak on the proposition before the Board. VI. AG E ND A ITE M S  Gu lf Coast Electric Franchise Fee Ordinance – Chairman, Hawkins  Insurance Refund – John Pat Thomas, Pat Thomas Insurance Agency  Insurance Consortium – Robin Riley, Brown & Brown Insurance  CR 273 Sidewalk Change Order – Jake Mathis, Melvin Engineering  Road Detour- Douglas Ferry and SR 79-Anderson Columbia  Emergency Medical Service Grant – Randy Truette, EMS Director  Voting Precinct Reduction – Carol Rudd, Supervisor of Elections  Voting Machine Lease Agreement – Carol Rudd, Supervisor of Elections  Release of Lien # 2015-022 – Cheryl Pingitore, Code Enforcement Officer  TDC Board Reappointments- Heather Lopez, TDC Director  TDC Board Appointment- Heather Lopez, TDC Director  SCRAP Bonnet Pond Resolution – Agreement No. 442432-1(002) – Karen Shaw, Grants/ Special Project Coordinator  SCRAP Obie Street Resolution – Agreement No. 438296-1-54-01 – Karen Shaw, Grants/ Special Project Coordinator  SCRAP Cope Road Resolution – Agreement No. 440864-1-54-01 – Karen Shaw, Grants/ Special Project Coordinator  Firehouse Sub Grant – Karen Shaw, Grants/ Special Project Coordinator  Subdivision Review Application- Emerald Lane- Steve Cramer, Planner  Future Land Use Map Amendment- Buckhorn Blvd and County Line Road- Steve Cramer

VIII. F E M A COORDIN ATO R  Update – Kevan Parker IX . COUN T Y ENG INEE R X. P UBL IC WOR K S S UP E RV IS OR  Equipment- Excavator with mulching head XI. COUN T Y A DM INIS T RA T OR  Big Bend  Handbook Changes  2018 Workshop and Board Meeting Schedule  2018 Holiday Schedule  Liaison Changes

XII. CLE RK  November 2017 Vouchers XIII. COUN T Y A T T ORNEY  Update on Opioid Epidemic XIV. AD JOURN The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be January 17, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., C.S.T. at 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, Florida . The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office at 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.

DISTRICT 1 Alan T Bush

DISTRICT 2 Charles Kent

DISTRICT 3 Tray Hawkins Chairman

DISTRICT 4 Todd Abbott Vice-Chairman

DISTRICT 5 Steve Joyner

