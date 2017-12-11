Agenda for Dec. 13th meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners ………
The meeting will be held at the County Annex on South Boulevard in Chipley beginning at 9 a.m.
I. PROCLAMATION
A. Call to Order – Chairman
B. Invocation/Pledge
II. PUBLIC HEARING
A. Gulf Coast Electric – Franchise Fee
B. Future Land Use Map Amendment- Buckhorn Blvd and County Line Road
III. ADOPT THE AGENDA
IV. ADOPT PREVIOUS MINUTES
September 20, 2017 – Board Meeting
November 2, 2017- Special Meeting
November 8, 2017- Board Meeting
V. NON– AGENDA AUDIENCE – Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114 mandates
that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard on a proposition
before a Board or Commission.” Each individual shall have three (3) minutes to speak on the proposition
before the Board.
VI. AGENDA ITEMS
Gulf Coast Electric Franchise Fee Ordinance – Chairman, Hawkins
Insurance Refund – John Pat Thomas, Pat Thomas Insurance Agency
Insurance Consortium – Robin Riley, Brown & Brown Insurance
CR 273 Sidewalk Change Order – Jake Mathis, Melvin Engineering
Road Detour- Douglas Ferry and SR 79-Anderson Columbia
Emergency Medical Service Grant – Randy Truette, EMS Director
Voting Precinct Reduction – Carol Rudd, Supervisor of Elections
Voting Machine Lease Agreement – Carol Rudd, Supervisor of Elections
Release of Lien # 2015-022 – Cheryl Pingitore, Code Enforcement Officer
TDC Board Reappointments- Heather Lopez, TDC Director
TDC Board Appointment- Heather Lopez, TDC Director
SCRAP Bonnet Pond Resolution – Agreement No. 442432-1(002) – Karen Shaw, Grants/
Special Project Coordinator
SCRAP Obie Street Resolution – Agreement No. 438296-1-54-01 – Karen Shaw, Grants/
Special Project Coordinator
SCRAP Cope Road Resolution – Agreement No. 440864-1-54-01 – Karen Shaw, Grants/
Special Project Coordinator
Firehouse Sub Grant – Karen Shaw, Grants/ Special Project Coordinator
Subdivision Review Application- Emerald Lane- Steve Cramer, Planner
Future Land Use Map Amendment- Buckhorn Blvd and County Line Road- Steve Cramer
VIII. FEMA COORDINATOR
Update – Kevan Parker
IX. COUNTY ENGINEER
X. PUBLIC WORKS SUPERVISOR
Equipment- Excavator with mulching head
XI. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
Big Bend
Handbook Changes
2018 Workshop and Board Meeting Schedule
2018 Holiday Schedule
Liaison Changes
XII. CLERK
November 2017 Vouchers
XIII. COUNTY ATTORNEY
Update on Opioid Epidemic
XIV. ADJOURN
The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Board will be January 17, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., C.S.T. at 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will
accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office at 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date
to make arrangements.
DISTRICT 1
Alan T Bush
DISTRICT 2
Charles Kent
DISTRICT 3
Tray Hawkins
Chairman
DISTRICT 4
Todd Abbott
Vice-Chairman
DISTRICT 5
Steve Joyner
