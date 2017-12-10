This Week from Health and Wellness Alerts ……….

|If you have hypertension (high blood pressure), you have one of the most prevalent and serious disorders in the United States. About 20 percent of people with hypertension don’t even know they have it. Avoiding hypertension or detecting it early can dramatically reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack and kidney disease. In most cases, the condition can be easily detected and is usually controlled with a combination of diet, exercise and medication.
The 2018 Hypertension and Stroke White Paper provides you with valuable insights on managing hypertension and preventing stroke.
