This Week from Health and Wellness Alerts ……….

Memory At-Home Genetic Tests for Alzheimer’s If you’re like many Americans, your life or the life of someone you know has been touched by Alzheimer’s disease. A new at-home genetic test can let you know if you’re at risk, but you need to be aware of its limitations before you buy it. READ MORE 2018 Arthritis White Paper The Latest Treatments To Help You Manage Your Arthritis The 2018 Arthritis White Paper is a comprehensive report that keeps you up to date on new developments in the prevention and treatment of osteoarthritis and related conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, gout, ankylosing spondylitis, bursitis, fibromyalgia and lupus. In addition, the report provides advice on knee replacement surgery, hip replacement surgery and complementary therapies. LEARN MORE Back Pain Back Pain: Can a Chiropractor Help? Back pain is one of the most common—and debilitating—ailments people face. And finding the right pain relief is no easy feat. Many people choose to see a chiropractor about their back pain. READ MORE Prostate Disorders Active Surveillance Risky for Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer Some treatment guidelines suggest that active surveillance may be an option for certain men with intermediate-risk prostate cancer, although the practice is controversial. READ MORE 2018 Lung Disorders White Paper How to Greatly Improve Your Breathing When every breath is a challenge, you need the latest news on the most effective treatments for your condition. The 2018 Lung Disorders White Paper provides the latest research on the prevention and treatment of the most common lung diseases. You will learn the best ways to work with your doctor to improve your lung health. LEARN MORE Depression and Anxiety Changing Behavior, Easing Depression Studies have shown that two very different approaches to treating depression—antidepressant medications and psychotherapy—are both effective. But both can be problematic for patients, as well. READ MORE Lung Disorders COPD in Women: Underdiagnosed and Undertreated In the United States, the annual number of deaths among women from COPD has increased fourfold since 1980. And in 2000, the number of women who died of COPD surpassed the number of men for the first time. Women now account for 53 percent of all COPD deaths. READ MORE 2018 Hypertension and Stroke White Paper How To Dramatically Reduce Your Risk of Stroke If you have hypertension (high blood pressure), you have one of the most prevalent and serious disorders in the United States. About 20 percent of people with hypertension don’t even know they have it. Avoiding hypertension or detecting it early can dramatically reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack and kidney disease. In most cases, the condition can be easily detected and is usually controlled with a combination of diet, exercise and medication. The 2018 Hypertension and Stroke White Paper provides you with valuable insights on managing hypertension and preventing stroke. LEARN MORE