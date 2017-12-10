‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘When Might “Unlawful” Evidence Be Admitted In A Florida Court?’

‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we will be explaining some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address the ‘When Might “Unlawful” Evidence Be Admitted In A Florida Court?’.

In another recent article, this series addressed certain ways in which evidence might be suppressed, that is, kept out of court and not used against the accused.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rules, including the exclusionary rule, thus, there are times where prosecutors may be able to admit a piece of evidence into court, even if it was unlawfully seized.

One of these exceptions is inevitable discovery.

If a piece of evidence seized in an unlawful fashion would have eventually been discovered in a lawful manner, it may be admitted into court. For example, if the police unlawfully enter a person’s home only to find evidence of drug manufacturing, that evidence may still be admitted if it turns out that police already suspected the accused was committing that crime and were about to obtain a warrant.

This is allowed because it is likely that, had police followed the legal means that were already in motion, that same evidence would have been discovered.

Another exception is good faith.

Sometimes an officer truly believes they are executing their duties lawfully, but inadvertently makes a procedural error. For example, an officer might be searching a person’s residence after obtaining what they thought was a valid search warrant.

However, the warrant had a technical error that the officer did not know about. Since the officer was executing their duties in good faith, then the court might agree to admit the evidence found (although if the officer knew or should have known of the error, this would not be so.)

A third exception is that of an independent source.

If there is a source of the evidence besides the police officer who unlawfully seized it, then a court may admit the evidence. For example, say an officer performs an unlawful search on a person’s residence and finds documents indicating the person has committed fraud. However, a few hours later an informant provides the authorities with these same documents. These documents may then be admissible, as they came from an independent source.

As these examples show, the rules of evidence are incredibly complex.

There are many ways to admit evidence, and many ways to exclude evidence. Since this post cannot form the basis of any legal decisions nor can it guarantee any particular result, those who have questions about this topic can consult with a criminal defense attorney.

They say that ‘He who represents himself has a fool for a client’. The prudent thing to do when arrested is to consult with an attorney, and we discuss that in another article.

This series is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should always consult an attorney when in doubt, when making life-changing legal decisions or when accused of a crime.

If you have a suggestion for an article, please submit your idea in email to greg@gregwilsonlaw.net.

Greg Wilson is an attorney practicing law in the greater Panama City, Florida area, with offices in Marianna, Chipley, Bonifay, Blountstown and Panama City. For more information please call Greg Wilson at 850-600-7088 or visit his website at www.GregWilsonLawFirm.com.

