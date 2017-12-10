Give the Constitution for Christmas ………

The First American Christmas: The Battle of Trenton

Wishing you all the best this Christmas season. Hope you will take a moment to reflect upon the Christmas of 1776. Without the daring and courage of the Continental Army on that day, the Revolution was likely lost, and there would never have been a Declaration of Independence or United States Constitution.

Most Americans are familiar with the famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River. We should all know the story behind the painting. Read the story of the First American Christmas: The Battle of Trenton here.