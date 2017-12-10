By December 10, 2017 Read More →

Give the Constitution for Christmas ………

GivemasChristmas is a time for traditions and heritage. There’s no better time to renew and share the knowledge of our American Heritage in our Founding Documents.  Share America’s Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights by gifting the books:

Constitutional Sound Biteshas 150 questions and answers about America’s Founding Documents. This 21st Century presentation of our heritage brings home the principle that our First Principles are not Republican, Democrat, liberal nor conservative. They are American. Available on Amazon,in print or Kindle.

Creating the Declaration of Independence takes you through the thoughts of the men and the political climate of the summer of 1776 as they forged the bold and barrier breaking document that resulted in the 55 words that became the American Creed. Available onAmazon in print or Kindle.

The First American Christmas: The Battle of Trenton

Wishing you all the best this Christmas season.  Hope you will take a moment to reflect upon the Christmas of 1776. Without the daring and courage of the Continental Army on that day, the Revolution was likely lost, and there would never have been a  Declaration of Independence or United States Constitution.

Most Americans are familiar with the famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River.  We should all know the story behind the painting. Read the story of the First American Christmas: The Battle of Trenton here.

From the Shestokas Family to yours.

The American Experiment that Washington and his men protected during the Christmas of 1776 will soon begin a New Year.  The success of our republic as always depends on us and the knowledge and understanding we have of our common heritage.  Make a resolution to renew your own knowledge and understanding and to share with your fellow citizens.

