Plastic production has increased exponentially since the 1950’s. Less than 10% of plastic that is produced is recycled each year. Scientists estimate that 8 million metric tons of plastic entered the ocean in 2010. This annual amount is expected to double by the year 2025. With time, much of this plastic will break down into smaller and smaller pieces, eventually becoming microplastics. How can we all help to save the ocean?

Marineland Lecture Series

Dr. Maia McGuire, UF/IFAS Extension Sea Grant agent for St. Johns and Flagler Counties will explore this question on Tuesday, December 19 at 10 am. Her presentation, “Eight ways to help save the ocean” will be given at Marineland Dolphin Adventure. Part of the GTM Research Reserve’s Marineland Lecture Series, this talk is free, but reservations are required as seating is limited. Your reservation will grant you admission to Marineland Dolphin Adventure to enjoy the park once the presentation is over.

What will you learn?

By attending this talk, you will learn eight simple steps that we can all take to reduce the amount of plastic waste that we produce. Why is plastic recycling not the solution to the problem? Discover why plant-based “compostable plastic” doesn’t biodegrade in a landfill. You will also find that Dr. McGuire firmly believes that if we all take action, we can make a difference. She will bring many examples of actions that we can all take.

Want to do more?

Consider taking the Florida Microplastic Awareness Project’s Pledge to reduce plastic waste or visit the FMAP’s website.

