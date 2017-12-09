Vernon, Florida Celebrates With Annual Holiday Tradition of Christmas Parade and ‘Free Photos With Santa’

The Vernon, Florida afternoon Christmas Parade follows the morning version of the Wausau, Florida Christmas Parade each year, giving yet another opportunity to those wishing to do so to kick off the holiday season with good cheer and ‘Free Photos With Santa’, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The opportunity to be photographed with Santa on the Vernon Town Square at the foot of the Vernon Bridge was again underwritten this year by Real Florida Media. These photos are offered as a public service by Real Florida Magazine, as a way to highlight all that is noteworthy about ‘The Real Florida’ of Washington, Homes, Jackson and Bay County, Florida.

As with our Facebook images, if you wish to reuse them for your own purposes, we encourage you to do so. If you want the full-size image, simply ‘right click’ the image and choose ‘open image in new tab’, then ‘right click’ that image and choose ‘save image as’.

