Gov. Scott: Lifetime Sportsman’s License Cost Reduced for Florida Children and Young Adults …….

NAPLES, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has signed a proclamation authorizing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to offer Lifetime Sportsman’s Licenses for Florida children and young adults at a reduced cost. The license currently costs up to $1,000 but from now through Dec. 31st, the price will be reduced by 25 percent for Florida residents who are 17-years-old and younger. The lifetime license covers saltwater and freshwater recreational fishing, hunting and most associated permits. To view the proclamation, click HERE.

Governor Scott said, “Our state’s natural treasures give families all across the state opportunities to spend quality time together, and I’m proud to reduce the cost of the Lifetime Sportsman’s Licenses for Florida’s children and young adults this holiday season. I encourage Florida’s children and young adults to take advantage of this opportunity to spend time enjoying Florida’s great outdoors.”



A Lifetime Sportsman’s License allows fishing and hunting in Florida for the rest of the license holder’s life, even if that person is no longer a resident of the state.

The license may be purchased online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, and at Florida county tax collectors’ offices. Residency must be verified. For more information about a Lifetime Sportsman’s License and this limited time offer, visit http://myfwc.com/license/recreational/lifetime-licenses/.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments