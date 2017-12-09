District releases updated SWIM Plans for 7 watersheds ……….

HAVANA – The Northwest Florida Water Management District recently released its final Surface Water Improvement and Management plans for seven priority watersheds across the Florida Panhandle.

The SWIM plans were developed by the District to protect and restore watershed resources across northwest Florida. The plans help identify watershed needs and challenges and also help estimate funding needs and alternatives.

“These updated SWIM plans will help the District continue its mission of protecting the precious natural resources of northwest Florida,” said George Roberts, Chairman of the District’s Governing Board.

“Though District staff led development of these plans, our efforts were supported with feedback from state and federal agencies, local governments, non-governmental organizations, and private citizens. We are appreciative of all who helped review these plans and provided comments that helped us finalize our work. We especially appreciate the grant funding and support provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.”

The SWIM plans were developed for the following watersheds:

Apalachicola River and Bay

Choctawhatchee River and Bay

Ochlockonee River and Bay

Pensacola Bay System

Perdido River and Bay

St. Andrew Bay and St. Joseph Bay

St. Marks River and Apalachee Bay These comprise all of the major riverine and estuarine watersheds of northwest Florida.

“Florida’s iconic natural resources are the foundation of our economy and our way of life, and our diverse water resources are our hallmark” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “DEP is committed to continuing our partnership with Florida’s water management districts and local governments to identify and implement projects needed to protect and restore Florida’s springs, rivers, and waterways so these resources can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The District’s SWIM plan updates were completed with grant funding assistance from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (GEBF). Associated with this effort, the GEBF has also funded SWIM plan updates for the Suwannee River Water Management District, an evaluation of barriers to seagrass recovery in the Gulf of Mexico conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, and an overall GEBF restoration strategy being developed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in cooperation with numerous stakeholders.

The SWIM program is implemented by the District, working cooperatively with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, other state and federal agencies, local governments, and private stakeholders to accomplish watershed protection and restoration objectives.

“The Nature Conservancy is extremely pleased with the updates to the District’s SWIM plans and would like to thank District staff for their tireless efforts to update the plans and incorporate community input,” said Darryl Boudreau, Watershed Coordinator at The Nature Conservancy. “This level of integration and cooperation between private and public entities to identify and solve the most important problems facing our watersheds is critical to ensuring that the limited funds available for environmental protection have the greatest impact on our Panhandle communities. This is the way TNC operates and we are proud to be part of this exciting process.”

Publicly noticed meetings took place at locations within each watershed to encourage public involvement in the SWIM plan process. Drafts of each SWIM plan were distributed for review and the District accepted comments on each plan before final publishing.

“While I didn’t have the opportunity to attend all of the District’s public meetings regarding the development of the multiple watershed SWIM plan updates, I did attend enough to see that many other citizens felt the same levels of concern and hope for the future of these waterways. And they spoke up and were heard,” said George Willson, a conservationist and former District Governing Board member. “I’d recommend these SWIM documents be included in school science programs for water resource study.”

The plans were developed under the Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Act enacted in 1987 by the Florida Legislature to improve and manage the water quality and natural systems of the state’s surface waters, which include lakes, rivers, streams, estuaries, springs, and wetlands.

The plans incorporate comprehensive strategies to both restore and to protect watershed resources. Implementation is accomplished through a variety of activities, such as retrofitting stormwater management systems to improve water quality and flood protection; restoring wetland and aquatic habitats; supporting enhanced wastewater management and treatment; evaluating resource conditions and freshwater needs; protecting and restoring springs; and providing public outreach and awareness.

The SWIM program also supports coordination of state and federal grants and implementation of cooperative projects with local governments.