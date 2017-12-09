Bonifay man among 12 appointments Gov. Scott makes ……..

Yesterday Governor Rick Scott announced five reappointments and seven appointments to multiple state boards.

Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees

Suzanne Norris, 54, of Lake City, is the Market President of Ameris Bank. She is reappointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending May 31, 2021.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Chipola College District Board of Trustees

Brandon Young, 40, of Bonifay, is the Holmes County Attorney. Young succeeds Kyle Hudson, and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending May 31, 2021.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Florida Commission on Human Relations

Mario Garza, 62, of Tampa, previously served in the United States Air Force from 1977 until 2007. He fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017 and ending September 30, 2021.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Board of Employee Leasing Companies

Zach Collier, 26, of Orlando, is the chief executive officer of Lightsource HR Holdings. He fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending October 31, 2019.

Rick Kiracofe, 62, of Tierra Verde, is the president of Innovative Employer Solutions, Inc. He fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending October 31, 2020.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Florida Correctional Medical Authority

Dr. Richard Huot, 60, of Vero Beach, is the chief executive officer of Beachside Dental Consultants, Inc. He fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending July 1, 2020.

Kris-Tena Albers, 58, of Tallahassee, is the program director of the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence. She succeeds Joyce Phelps and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending July 1, 2020.

Leigh-Ann Cuddy, 37, of Saint Cloud, is a unit supervisor for Osceola County Corrections. She is reappointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending July 1, 2020.

Dr. Peter Debelius, 62, of Crawfordville, is a psychiatrist for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. He is reappointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending July 1, 2020.

Lee Chaykin, 47, of Davie, is the chief executive officer at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. He is reappointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending July 1, 2020.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Authority

Bob Page, 57, of Alachua, is the market president of Harbor Community Bank. He is reappointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017 and ending July 31, 2019.

Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

Ronald Lucchino, 71, of Longboat Key, is an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida. He fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017 and ending February 13, 2018.

