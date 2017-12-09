Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing ………

|Protecting Floridians
Attorney General Bondi Recognizes Anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Attorney General Pam Bondi released the following statement recognizing the anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor:
“Today we remember all the brave members of our armed forces and innocent civilians lost during the attack at Pearl Harbor 76 years ago. The thousands of American lives taken that morning will always be remembered—as will the service members who answered the call of duty during WWII to defend the United States and safeguard our liberties, including my Uncle Raymond. While I did not have the chance to know my Uncle, who fought on D-Day and passed away just days later from a fatal wound, I will be forever grateful for his sacrifice and for the selfless actions of all the men and women of our military.”
Defendant Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Home Invasion
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured the conviction and 25 year prison sentence of Frank Bower, 57, one of the four “ninja” robbers responsible for an armed home invasion in Orange County. Bower pleaded guilty to home invasion robbery with firearm, carjacking with firearm, burglary of conveyance with firearm, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit a felony with firearm, burglary of a dwelling with firearm and possession of burglary tools.
In 2014, Bower and three men from Immokalee, while masked and gloved, broke into a mansion in central Florida, zip-tied and robbed the family inside the home and proceeded to steal the victims’ vehicle. A couple weeks following this invasion, authorities captured Bower while he and two of the other robbers attempted to break into another home in the area. More.
Caregiver Arrested for Defrauding Medicaid Out of More Than $85,000
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a home and community based caregiver for defrauding the Medicaid program out of more than $85,000. According to the MFCU investigation, Luther Jerome Robinson, 50, fraudulently submitted billing records and progress notes for services never provided to several Medicaid recipients. More.
UPDATE: Alachua County Woman Sentenced for Grand Theft and Organized Fraud
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced the sentencing of Janet E. Williams, 51, from Alachua County, for grand theft and organized fraud. On Dec. 4, 2017, pursuant to a plea agreement, the Honorable Mark Moseley, Circuit Judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit sentenced Williams to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. In addition to standard fines and court costs, Williams is also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution. More.
Attorney General Bondi Confirms Investigation into Uber Data Breach
Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that her office issued a subpoena to ride sharing company Uber as part of an investigation into Uber’s alleged cover up of a data breach that occurred more than a year ago. According to the company, millions of Uber drivers nationwide may have had personal information accessed as a result of the breach. There are at least 32,000 Uber drivers in Florida who may have been affected.
Instead of reporting the breach to the Florida Attorney General’s Office within the 30 days required by the Florida Information Protection Act, Uber reportedly paid a ransom and then concealed the hack by entering into a nondisclosure agreement with the hackers. More.
