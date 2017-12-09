Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing ………

This week, I had the honor of thanking law enforcement officers, firefighters and their families at the Gold Shield Annual Luncheon in Tampa. Our law enforcement officers and firefighters cannot do their job without the support of their loved ones—and that is why we also honored the immense sacrifices made by the families of our first responders. We want those who serve and protect us, to know that their families will be taken care of should anything happen in the line of duty. The Gold Shield Foundation not only provides financial assistance to ensure families of fallen heroes receive the help they need directly after their loss, but also works to ensure their children and spouses can go to college. The work of this foundation brings hope to brokenhearted families, and it is an inspiration to see the foundation serving families in Florida. I will be forever grateful for the brave law enforcement officers and firefighters who selflessly put their lives on the line. My prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all our fallen heroes. I would also like to thank the Gold Shield Foundation for the honor of receiving the Phil McNiff Lifetime of Service Award. I especially loved and respected Phil McNiff—and I am truly humbled to receive this special award. In The News Florida’s Attorney General Issues Subpoena To Uber; Bondi Says Data Breach Response ‘Inexcusable’, News Service of Florida, WJCT Florida AG Investigating Uber Over Data Breach Affecting 32K Drivers, Insurance Journal Medicaid caregiver sentenced for theft, fraud, Gainesville Sun Attorney General Bondi Recognizes Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Capital Soup Protecting Floridians Attorney General Bondi Recognizes Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attorney General Pam Bondi released the following statement recognizing the anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor:



“Today we remember all the brave members of our armed forces and innocent civilians lost during the attack at Pearl Harbor 76 years ago. The thousands of American lives taken that morning will always be remembered—as will the service members who answered the call of duty during WWII to defend the United States and safeguard our liberties, including my Uncle Raymond. While I did not have the chance to know my Uncle, who fought on D-Day and passed away just days later from a fatal wound, I will be forever grateful for his sacrifice and for the selfless actions of all the men and women of our military.” Defendant Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured the conviction and 25 year prison sentence of Frank Bower, 57, one of the four “ninja” robbers responsible for an armed home invasion in Orange County. Bower pleaded guilty to home invasion robbery with firearm, carjacking with firearm, burglary of conveyance with firearm, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit a felony with firearm, burglary of a dwelling with firearm and possession of burglary tools. In 2014, Bower and three men from Immokalee, while masked and gloved, broke into a mansion in central Florida, zip-tied and robbed the family inside the home and proceeded to steal the victims’ vehicle. A couple weeks following this invasion, authorities captured Bower while he and two of the other robbers attempted to break into another home in the area. More . Caregiver Arrested for Defrauding Medicaid Out of More Than $85,000 Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a home and community based caregiver for defrauding the Medicaid program out of more than $85,000. According to the MFCU investigation, Luther Jerome Robinson, 50, fraudulently submitted billing records and progress notes for services never provided to several Medicaid recipients. More . UPDATE: Alachua County Woman Sentenced for Grand Theft and Organized Fraud



Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced the sentencing of Janet E. Williams, 51, from Alachua County, for grand theft and organized fraud. On Dec. 4, 2017, pursuant to a plea agreement, the Honorable Mark Moseley, Circuit Judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit sentenced Williams to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. In addition to standard fines and court costs, Williams is also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution. More . Attorney General Bondi Confirms Investigation into Uber Data Breach Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that her office issued a subpoena to ride sharing company Uber as part of an investigation into Uber’s alleged cover up of a data breach that occurred more than a year ago. According to the company, millions of Uber drivers nationwide may have had personal information accessed as a result of the breach. There are at least 32,000 Uber drivers in Florida who may have been affected. Instead of reporting the breach to the Florida Attorney General’s Office within the 30 days required by the Florida Information Protection Act, Uber reportedly paid a ransom and then concealed the hack by entering into a nondisclosure agreement with the hackers. More . Events Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking with attendees at the Gold Shield Foundation Luncheon. The Foundation works to provide financial help to families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters from Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties. Attorney General Bondi receiving the Phil McNiff Lifetime of Service Award from the Gold Shield Foundation. Attorney General Bondi is humbled to receive the award, named for the loved and respected Phil McNiff. Joe Voskerichian, executive director of the Gold Shield Foundation, and Tom Shannon, Jr., president of the Gold Shield Foundation, presented the Attorney General with the award. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement presented Deputy Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Julie Hogan with an award recognizing the collaborative relationship between FDLE and the Office of Statewide Prosecution and the office’s dedication to seeking justice. Additionally, FDLE recognized Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Hunter Davis’ hard work in Operation Purple Haze, a case involving a string of drug store burglaries. FDLE also recognized Sergeant Shane Schroeder with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for his excellent investigative work in Operation Purple Haze. Attorney General Bondi thanks Julie, Hunter and Sgt. Schroeder for their continued service to Floridians. This week, the Orlando Police Department awarded Lt. Debra Clayton with the Purple Heart Award and the Award of Valor. At the beginning of the year, Lt. Clayton lost her life serving in the line of duty. She was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a friend of Attorney General Bondi, and worked tirelessly to protect her community.