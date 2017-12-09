An invitation from the Christian Memorial Chapel …….
to attend their 26th Annual Holiday Service of Rememberance.
Your Friends and the Staff of
Christian Memorial Chapel
Cordially invite you and your family to the
26th Annual
HOLIDAY SERVICE OF REMEMBERANCE
Sunday | December 17th 2017 | 3:00 P. M.
This is a service of remembrance, fellowship and
hope as we celebrate the lives of our loved ones.
We hope that you and your family will join us during
This special, though sometimes difficult time of the year.
To Be Held At
- Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel
5441 Cooper Street
Graceville, Florida 32440
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.