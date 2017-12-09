An invitation from the Christian Memorial Chapel …….

to attend their 26th Annual Holiday Service of Rememberance.

Your Friends and the Staff of

Christian Memorial Chapel

Cordially invite you and your family to the

26th Annual

HOLIDAY SERVICE OF REMEMBERANCE

Sunday | December 17th 2017 | 3:00 P. M.

This is a service of remembrance, fellowship and

hope as we celebrate the lives of our loved ones.

We hope that you and your family will join us during

This special, though sometimes difficult time of the year.

To Be Held At

Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel

5441 Cooper Street

Graceville, Florida 32440

