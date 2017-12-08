Vernon High School Yellow Jackets JV Basketball Team Beats Chipley, Florida High School Tigers on Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Overtime

The Vernon High School Yellow Jackets Junior Varsity basketball squad beat the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers in overtime at the end of a well-fought, hard-played game on the Chipley campus on Thursday, December 7, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The game was close for the entire four quarters of regular play, which led to a single four-minute period of overtime, in which the Yellow Jackets prevailed with a final score of 55-52.

These photos are offered as a public service by Real Florida Magazine, as a way to highlight all that is noteworthy about ‘The Real Florida’ of Washington, Homes, Jackson and Bay County, Florida.

