Obituary for William Charles Peacock, IV ……….

Mr. William ‘Bill’ Charles Peacock, IV, age 69, of Dothan, Alabama passed away December 2, 2017, at his home. He was born February 20, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Cavett Peacock.

Bill was a Navy Veteran having served from 1968 – 1976. He loved telling stories of his years serving on a nuclear submarine. Bill was an avid fisherman for years before his health declined. He preferred offshore saltwater fishing and loved occasional tournament fishing too. He was past president of the Dothan ballroom dance club. Theresa and Bill were active members for years and cherished those times and friendships.

A major summer vacation event for years included snorkeling and scalloping. The winter vacations included swimming with the manatees on several occasions. Bill loved nature and loved animals. He felt it was a parent’s responsibility to instill that love and appreciation in their children.

Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Theresa Ingle Peacock of Dothan, AL; two sons, Robert ‘Bobby’ Bruner and Rebekah Savage of Birmingham, AL and John Peacock of Atlanta, GA; his mother-in-law, Alberta Ingle of Bonifay, FL; a sister-in-law, Peggy Pelham and Jerry of Dothan, AL; his father, William Charles Peacock, III; one brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Peacock and Penny; one sister, Barbara Piecinsky; their dog, Skye Blu Peacock and cats.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 South Brannon Stand Road, Taylor, AL. Memorialization by cremation with interment in the Bonifay Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 South Brannon Stand Road, Taylor, AL, 36305 or Felines Under Rescue (nonprofit) PO Box 1788, Dothan Al 36302.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments