Obituary for William Allen Drew …….

William Allen Drew age 50, of Marianna, Florida passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Marianna and worked for Shores Construction.

William is survived by his Mother Lyvonne McAllister and husband Tom of Marianna, son John Coty Drew and wife Amanda of Marianna, daughter Regina Nichole Lipford and husband Donald of Marianna, ex-wife Wonda Carroll of Marinna, brother John Christopher Drew of Marianna, sister Sheila Vonell Bennett and husband Michael Sr., of Panama City, FL, 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for William will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 9, 2017, in the Marinna Chapel Funeral Home.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com

