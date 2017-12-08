Gov. Rick Scott in Israel: I Support Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City ……..

Florida Stands with Israel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Governor Rick Scott has applauded the Trump Administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and the announcement of plans to move the U.S. Embassy. Governor Scott is leading a trade mission in Israel this week to continue to build on Florida and Israel’s strong relationship. Last week, Governor Scott announced in advance of his trip to Israel that the U.S. Embassy should move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem . The video was taken earlier today at the Western Wall.

To view the video, see above or click HERE.

