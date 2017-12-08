Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna, Florida Kicks Off The Holiday Season With A Family-Style Celebration

The Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna, Florida celebrated the holiday season with catered dinners on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida..

All associates, managers and supervisors were treated to a full holiday meal, with all the trimmings, in a series of three catered dinners, one for each shift, at 8PM, 4AM and Midnight, and the event is just one example of the family atmosphere and fellowship enjoyed by the business.

One of the largest employers in the region and located at Interstate Highway 10 just south of Marianna, the center is currently hiring associates for all shifts, and is recruiting managers and supervisors. Application can be made from 9AM-3PM Monday through Friday at the Distribution Center.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments