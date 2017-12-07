Josh Woodcock Earns Student Preaching Award ……….

Students, staff, and faculty gathered in the R.G. Lee Chapel at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) on November 28, eager to hear from the fall 2017 recipient of the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award. Each semester, seniors have the opportunity to preach for BCF Graduate Division Chair and Preaching Professor Ed Scott in hopes of being selected to preach before their peers and faculty during chapel. This semester, the prestigious award went to Josh Woodcock, who will graduate on December 8, 2017.

After the Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis led the congregation in praise and worship, Scott announced Woodcock as the award recipient and congratulated him on such a high honor.

After words of appreciation and thanksgiving, Woodcock shared from Ephesians 5:15-20, focusing on the importance of living a spirit-filled life. He offered a personal testimony of the life he lived before coming to know the Lord, how he accepted Christ but was still searching, and ultimately how God used his internship at his home church to lead to a more spirit-filled life. Woodcock went on to explain, “The only way to experience the joy and peace written in the Bible is through daily surrender to Christ.” He challenged the faculty and peers to evaluate where they stand in their relationship with God and encouraged them to live a life visibly filled with the Spirit.

Preaching winner Josh Woodcock did an outstanding job proclaiming what the Lord put on his heart and raised the bar for future student preaching competitors. After graduation, Woodcock plans to attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary beginning fall 2018.

