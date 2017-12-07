Holiday Fire Safety Tips …….

Help keep your home safe from fire over the holidays.

Christmas Trees

Artificial trees pose less of a fire hazard since most are fire resistant; but it you choose a live tree know what to look for. When purchasing a live tree, check for freshness. A fresh tree is green; needles are hard to pull from branches and when bent between your fingers, needles do not break. The trunk butt of a fresh tree is sticky with resin, and when tapped on the ground, the tree should not lose many needles. When setting up a tree at home, place it away from fireplaces and radiators, because heated rooms dry live trees out rapidly, be sure to keep the stand filled with water. Place the tree out-of-the-way of foot traffic and do not block doorways.

Only use incombustible ornaments and with small children avoid ornaments that look like food or candy to avoid temptation of consumption.

Lights & Electrical

Use no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord. Never use electrical lights on a metallic tree. The tree can become charged with electricity from faulty light and a person grabbing the branch can be electrocuted.

Turn off all lights when you leave or go to bed. A faulty wire or short can start a fire.

Check each set of lights new and old for any frayed or bare wires, loose connections, broken or cracked sockets and throw out any damaged sets.

Heating

Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater. NEVER use your oven to heart your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified profession.

Remember to turn off portable heater when leaving the room or going to bed.

Keep trash and other combustibles away from heating systems.

Always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer for all heating systems.

