Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Varsity Basketball Squad Beats Holmes County Blue Devils on December 5, 2017

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers basketball squad hosted the Holmes County High School Blue Devils varsity team on Turesday, December 5, 2017 on the Chipley campus, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The Tigers prevailed over the Blue Devils with a final score of 45-44 after four exciting periods of very physical basketball.

These photos are offered as a public service by Real Florida Magazine, as a way to highlight all that is noteworthy about ‘The Real Florida’ of Washington, Homes, Jackson and Bay County, Florida.

As with our Facebook images, if you wish to reuse them for your own purposes, we encourage you to do so. If you want the full-size image, simply ‘right click’ the image and choose ‘open image in new tab’, then ‘right click’ that image and choose ‘save image as’.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.