By December 6, 2017 Read More →

Town of Wausau Christmas Parade Dec. 9th ….

Town of Wausau

Christmas Parade

December 9, 2017

10:00 AM

Downtown Wausau

 

 

       The Annual Wausau Christmas Parade will be held on December 9, 2017,            at 10:00 a.m.

Santa will be at the Possum Palace after the Parade to greet the children.

Refreshments will be provided.

Anyone wishing to be in the parade is asked to please contact Margaret at the Town Hall 850-638-1781

 

 

The Masonic Lodge will be hosting a pancake breakfast beginning at 6:00 AM

Until 9:00 AM

 

 

 

Sponsored by

Town of Wausau and

Wausau Volunteer Fire Department

Comments

Posted in: Local News, Wausau