Town of Wausau Christmas Parade Dec. 9th ….
Town of Wausau
Christmas Parade
December 9, 2017
10:00 AM
Downtown Wausau
The Annual Wausau Christmas Parade will be held on December 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.
Santa will be at the Possum Palace after the Parade to greet the children.
Refreshments will be provided.
Anyone wishing to be in the parade is asked to please contact Margaret at the Town Hall 850-638-1781
The Masonic Lodge will be hosting a pancake breakfast beginning at 6:00 AM
Until 9:00 AM
