How To Protect Your Data ………..

(NAPSI)—Chances are your data, whether personal or at work, has been compromised. Even before half the adults in America had their information stolen from a major credit-reporting agency, there were about 178 million personal records exposed in 2015 and it’s estimated that number rose to more than 200 million in 2016.

The technology you use every day—computers at work or home, printers and your mobile phone—needs to be protected. By 2020 there are projected to be 20.8 billion Internet-connected things—and they’ll all need protection.

Fortunately, however, you can go a long way toward protecting your data with seven simple steps.

1. Back up all critical data saved on your personal machines.

2. Keep dynamic and different passwords across applications; consider using a password manager.

3. Be very diligent whenever clicking on a link or attachment in any e-mail—don’t get phished.

4. Be very cautious about entering data into a pop-up window.

5. Review your privacy settings on all social media tools.

6. Shred your bills, medical records and the like before discarding them. You can also have them shredded at a trusted retailer such as Staples.

7. Get your electronic devices professionally reviewed and updated.

