Treat Tulips as Annuals in Florida The few people that grow tulips in Florida either buy pre-chilled bulbs or place them in the refrigerator, plant them, enjoy their blooms the following spring and then throw them away. They treat them like annuals. Continue reading to find out why. Scarlet Allure of Chinese Tallow In northwest Florida as we transition into fall, we don’t usually see a spectacular display of color change in the forest or our landscapes. Mixed in with the evergreen pines, oaks, and magnolias, we get sporadic spots of yellow and red from our native hickories, sweetgum, and sumac but otherwise it can be rather dull. It’s no wonder that people are reluctant to part with a blaze of red in their landscapes in the form of the invasive Chinese Tallow. Mountain Snow in the Panhandle For those of you who thought that a garden with Japanese pieris is only a dream, the nursery industry has now made your dream a reality. Part of the Southern Living plant collection is a more heat tolerant Japanese pieris called Mountain Snow™ that is showing promise. Upcoming Events Gadsden Tomato Forum December 7, 2017. 8:00am-2:00 pm, At the North Florida Research and Education Center (NFREC) 155 Research Rd, Quincy, FL 32351. For more information contact Shep Eubanks, Gadsden County Extension Director. Phone: (850) 875-7255bigbuck@ufl.edu To read the program please follow this link.