Florida Forest Service Offers Tips for Fire-Safe Outdoor Holiday Decorating …….

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Many Floridians celebrate the holiday season with festive lights, decorations and greenery, and it is important to take care to prevent fires. Although recent rain provided temporary relief from drought conditions, the extended forecast for December reflects continued drought and warmer than normal temperatures.

To ensure the safety of Florida’s citizens, homes and natural resources, the Florida Forest Service provided the following tips to reduce fire hazards in and around the home:

· Keep natural and artificial indoor trees away from fireplaces, portable heaters and other heat sources.

· Use only non-combustible or flame-resistant decorations.

· Check the labels on lights to make sure they were tested at a facility, such as UL or ETL, and follow manufacturer’s instructions for use.

· Discard any lights with cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections.

· Always turn off holiday lights and extinguish candles when going to sleep or leaving the house.

The Florida Forest Service also encourages residents to clear dry debris from roofs and yards to eliminate the link that could carry a wildfire from the woods to their homes and asks that they refrain from burning collected yard debris at this time. Residents should check with local county or city officials for information regarding yard waste pick-up and disposal.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.

For more information about the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com

