BCF Announces Fall Graduation ………

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold commencement exercises on Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. for forty-six graduates who have completed all of the requirements to earn their degree.

For graduating seniors, the commencement ceremony held in the BCF Wellness Center will mark the completion of determination, hard work, sacrifice, and many long study hours. The Baptist College of Florida will be awarding forty-three undergraduate degrees, two Master’s degrees, and one honorary doctorate.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, or to learn about the 24 degrees and programs offered, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen prepares to honor forty-six graduates who have completed all of their requirements to receive their diploma.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments