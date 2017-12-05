Tri-County taking Section 8 Rental Assistance applications on Wednesday’s ………..

Tri-County Community Council, Inc., Washington County Housing Authority (Section 8) Rental Assistance Program is currently taking applications on WEDNESDAY’s by appointment for the waiting list.

Eligibility for assistance is based on income, be a legal citizen of the United States or have an eligible immigrant status, criminal history and other criteria.

In order to apply, you will need to bring verification to the interview such as:

*Picture identification for all household members over the age of 18

*Social Security Cards for all household members

*Birth certificates for all household members

*Proof of income

*Asset verification

*Most recent Income Tax Return

Contact Sherrie Segers at (850) 638-4520 ext 104 or email sherrie@tricountycommunitycouncil.com for additional information.

