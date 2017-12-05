League introduces Stephanie Owens as Lobbyist ……..

Tallahassee, Fla. – The League of Women Voters of Florida (LWVFL) has announced that Stephanie Owens has been selected as its lobbyist for the 2018 legislative session.

Ms. Owens brings to the League years of seasoned advocacy, policy and leadership experience, a passion for civic engagement, and a life-long commitment to advancing public policy that improves the lives of citizens and their communities. She is nationally recognized for creating powerful cross-sector alliances and coalitions to impact public policy and legislation.

LWV Florida president Pamela Goodman stated, “The League is fortunate to have the professional background and skills of Stephanie representing us as our lobbyist this session. My work with her on our state board has shown me her ability to be able to work across multiple issues and communicate effective advocacy with the highest degree of professionalism, wisdom, and strength. We are proud to have her leading our already well-established advocacy team in Tallahassee and throughout the state.

Ms. Owens stated, “My life’s work is the definition of the League’s mission. It is extremely gratifying to use my talents to advance the League’s legislative priorities for the benefit of all Floridians.”

Stephanie has resigned from her state board position, effective immediately. Michele Levy will be assuming the leadership role of Voter Advocacy Chair.

Ms. Owens has spent over 20 years in public service, as an appointee of both President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton. She held senior official positions in the White House, and the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Commerce, and the Environmental Protection Agency. During her tenure, she created the strategy and policies for implementation of the Affordable Care Act; citizen participation in the community restoration process after the Deep Horizon oil disaster; and improving federal procurement policy for small and disadvantaged businesses.

Stephanie — a native of Detroit, Michigan — has called Florida home for the past 18 years. In 1996, she was appointed by President Clinton and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros to lead a Presidential Task Force formed in response to civil unrest in St. Petersburg, Florida. She directed the collaborative efforts of nine federal agencies providing $46 million in federal assistance programs. Ms. Owens also engaged state and local elected officials and business leaders in creating an economic development plan for community revitalization.

Owens is the principle of Dolphin Strategies LLC, a community engagement and strategic partnerships firm specializing in creating corporate social responsibility and public participation strategies that create impactful civic engagement and foster healthy communities.

Ms. Owens is an active member of many professional organizations and boards. She served as the 2nd Vice President and Chair of Voter Protection for LWV of the St. Pete Area; Member of the LWV Florida Board and Chair of Voter Advocacy and Election law, Board Member of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida; and Board Member of the ACLU of Pinellas.

Ms. Owens earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.