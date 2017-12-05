Healthy Holiday Eating Is Easier Than You Think ………

(NAPSI)—Year after year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports, the average American gains about a pound during the holiday season. It may not seem like much, but over the course of a lifetime, around a pound a year can really add up. That’s one reason many people are concerned about how to handle holiday treats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly 40 percent of American adults are obese; that’s more than 129 million people. Additionally, 88 percent of American adults do not meet the government’s national physical activity recommendations for aerobic activity and muscle strengthening. Around 45 percent of adults are not sufficiently active to achieve health benefits. And, one in three adults could have diabetes by 2050.

“Creating opportunities to eat healthy foods during the holidays, and limiting candy, sugar-sweetened beverages and fast food, can go a long way to living a healthier and happier life,” says Dr. John Agwunobi, M.B.A., M.P.H., Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

To help curb sweet tooth cravings this holiday season, Herbalife Nutrition introduced Protein Bites, a fun-sized, on-the-go holiday treat with four grams of protein and no artificial sweeteners.

“A good snack should deliver protein without too many carbohydrates,” says Dr. Agwunobi. “Snacking, when done right, keeps energy levels up between meals and helps control hunger, which makes Protein Bites a perfect go-to snack to satisfy cravings.”

Agwunobi offers additional tips to help you stay on track this holiday season:

Healthy Holiday Eating

• Plan your meals. Planning your meals affords you the opportunity to create smaller, healthier portions.

• Eat mindfully. Slow down to really taste and enjoy your food. Eating slowly gives your body time to signal your brain that you’re full, which takes about 20 minutes. If you eat too much too quickly, it’s easy to gobble up as much as twice what your body needs before your brain even gets the message.

• Replace a meal or two with a nutrient-dense meal replacement option like the Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Shake.

• Stay positive. If you eat more on some days, eat less on others.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding beverages that are high in calories and sugar.

• Eat a healthy snack before leaving home to prevent overeating at parties. Holiday parties often have foods high in salt, sugar and calories. When you arrive, check out the party food options before you begin eating, and make a mental note of what and how much you will eat.

Remember, the holiday season doesn’t have to be a detriment to your health goals. With some simple planning and healthy snacks, you can enjoy the holidays and still stay on track.

Learn More

For information, visit www.Herbalife.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments