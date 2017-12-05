Tips To A Stress-Free & Organized Holiday Season ……

(NAPSI)—The holiday season is quickly approaching, and though it may be called the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most stressful. But with some advance planning and simple organization, you can be ready to enjoy a flawless, stress-free holiday season.

There are a number of holiday shortcuts that can create a personalized impact with just a home printer and a little creativity. And to make sure the season goes smoothly, HP Instant Ink is here to help save you time and money. With the HP Instant Ink service, your eligible printer tells HP when your printer is low on ink and Original HP Ink cartridges are delivered to your door before you run out, keeping one less item off your shopping and “to-do” lists. So where do you start?

1. Gift Wrapping: Print gift tags at home.

Your packages are wrapped right down to the bow, but you forgot the gift tags. Not to fear. Instead of running back to the store in the midst of the holiday rush, use your HP Instant Ink-eligible printer to create your own customizable gift tags. And if you run out of tags, just print some more!

2. Holiday Cards and Letters: Customize your family photos and holiday greetings by designing and printing at home.

This is yet another thing you can do from the comfort of your home. You can easily create and design your own customized photo cards and letters on your computer and then print for just pennies apiece. HP Instant Ink plans start as low as $2.99 a month for up to 50 printed pages, and because plans count printed pages and not the amount of ink used, you can print high-quality color photos or black-and-white documents, all for the same low cost.

3. Table Decorations: Add some flair to your table by printing out personalized place cards.

The tree is decorated and you’ve hung a wreath on the door, but the decorating doesn’t have to stop there. Creating your own table place cards is a simple and easy project that can be done from your home printer to impress your dinner guests. While you’re at it, consider creating customized labels to highlight the famous family recipes you prepare.

4. Holiday Cooking: Print out your grocery list, baking schedule and recipes.

During the hustle and bustle leading up to your holiday dinner, it is important to have a plan and stick to it. Mapping out your appetizers, entrées, drinks and desserts, and printing out recipes and ingredients lists, will save you return trips to the store.

The HP Instant Ink service works with a wide variety of new HP printers and includes everything you need to keep your printer working hard for you—including ink, shipping, and cartridge recycling.

From planning your holiday events to putting the finishing touches on your table, these simple solutions can save you time, money and headaches this holiday season.

To learn more or find a participating retailer, visit www.hp.com/go/newinstantink.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments