Chipola College to offer EMT and CNA classes ………..

Chipola College in Marianna is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Spring 2018 semester which begins Jan. 5.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 3 and may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.edu. Students are encouraged to apply before Dec. 15 due to limited enrollment.

EMT applicants are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying. An orientation for EMT students will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

The (EMT) class begins Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. EMT is a 300 clock-hour program that runs for 16 weeks. Classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. For information, contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director, at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Classes run for 10 weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For CNA information, contact Annamarie Johnson at 718-2346 or email johnsona@chipola.edu.

For information about all Health Science programs, contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.

