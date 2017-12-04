Mondays with Pete: December 4, 2017

Good morning;

The tired couple settled onto the couch late in the evening. It had been a good day. The annual gathering had gone well and when the final count was made, a little more than a hundred people came by to share the happiness, goodies, and joy of Christmas. The house still smelled of chocolate, BBQ meatballs and goodies of all sorts. The dishes were done, platters and serving dishes air-dried on the dining room table. The furniture had not yet returned to its original position, but the floors were vacuumed and mopped, and trash carried to the curb. The kids had gone home after spending the day helping out. What a blessing they were.

The house is quiet now. Nothing needed to be said for a while. For the tired couple, the Christmas season had officially begun. They have held this open house now for 30 years, as best they can guess. When the conversation began they talked about the weeks to come that were more than full of church, business, family and Christmas events that would allow little time for anything but running from one event to another until after the first of the year. It would all be enjoyed, but boy, would it be busy.

This morning, I sit in my office collecting my thoughts and strategizing the rest of the season. After looking at my calendar for this week and next and the next, I remembered an old story.

Mom was trying to get her son ready for the church’s annual Christmas program. Certain that the whole church clamored for her six-year-old Billy’s great talent, she looked forward to teaching him Joseph’s part. When he was only selected to play a wise man in the program with no speaking part, she decided he would be the best looking wise man in the program.

Though she had an impossible holiday schedule, Mom frantically finished making the costume, complete with bushy, fake-fur beard. The pageant was magnificent, especially Billy, and especially all the beautiful carols the children sang. Mom praised Billy to the stars for singing them all.

Then the director announced they were trying to establish a new wardrobe closet where costumes could be accumulated for future pageants. Would the children donate their costume? Mary urged Billy to donate his, which he did. Except for the beard, which he continued to wear. Pressing him to hurry so they could go on to the next thing on their schedule, he refused to give it up.

“Why, Billy?” she asked. “Mom,” said Billy, “you know those songs in the pageant? I never learned them. With this beard on, I could just move my mouth and nobody knew.”

Mom said, thinking of her busy meaningless schedule, “That was when it hit me. I was going through the motions of Christmas when I didn’t know the song.”

A song comes on the radio – “O Holy Night, the star is brightly shining….O night divine.”

A prayer comes to mind. O Lord please help me not miss the song of the season, the song of the Savior being born in a manger, the song of hope, love, peace and joy. I know the words, Lord. Just put in my heart the need to stop long enough to listen and join in at least once every day. Let the song refresh my soul and energize my spirit and body. Let me not just go through the motions of this special season. Help me to fully celebrate the Season, anticipating the coming again of the Savior into my heart and all my being. Amen.

