Join The Chipley, Florida Kiwanis Club for the Annual ‘Christmas Pancake Supper’ on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Mark your calendar and join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ for the 2017 ‘Chipley Kiwanis Club Christmas Pancake Supper’ on Tuesday, December 5, at Kate Smith Elementary School in downtown Chipley, Florida, as seen in these photos from the 2016 event by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Pancakes will be served 4:30 until 7PM and the cost is $6, all of which is given back to the community in Washington County, in support of children’s and young adult’s activities, education and improvement.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com

