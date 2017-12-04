Gov. Rick Scott recognizes Florida Israel Business Accelerator ………

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – Today, as part of his ongoing trade mission in Israel, Governor Rick Scott recognized the first class of graduates from the Florida Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA).

FIBA is a Florida-based technology accelerator launched in 2016 to establish and grow Israeli and Florida tech ventures in the Tampa Bay Area. As a result of participating in the Florida Israel Business Accelerator program, Israeli company StemRad recently established their U.S. operations in Tampa. Under Governor Scott, the State of Florida has invested $1.4 million in this program.

Governor Scott said, “Innovative partnerships like the Florida Israel Business Accelerator are helping bring global businesses to Florida, which ultimately leads to more job opportunities for Florida families. I was proud to recognize the first class of participants today and look forward to seeing StemRad’s success in the Tampa Bay area.”

Rachel Feinman, Executive Director of FIBA, said, “We are working with our Israeli partners to market Tampa Bay as a global landing pad for business so we can welcome more high-tech, high-paying jobs for Tampa Bay families. I am proud of the success of our first class of graduates and look forward to seeing their continued growth and commitment in Florida.”

Governor Scott is currently leading a delegation of nearly 70 Florida business and education leaders on a trade mission in Israel to continue to build on Florida and Israel’s strong relationship. Florida’s economic development and trading partnership with Israel exceeds $286 million a year.

