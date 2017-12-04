Chipola to hold audition workshop for ‘Little Mermaid’ …….

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold a free audition workshop for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The free workshop will include music and choreography to help actors prepare for the Open Auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The show will run March 1-4, 2018.

In the Disney tale, teenage mermaid Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

For audition information, call 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu

