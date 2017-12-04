Buy a chance to win this wreath and help support the Washington/Holmes County Relay ………
The wreath can be viewed at the Washington County Courthouse in Chipley.
The tickets cost $1.00 each, and you do not need to be present to win.
The drawing will be held December 15, 2017, at 4:00 p.m.
For additional ticket information or to purchase tickets, you may contact the following:
Angela Tucker
Cell: 850-661-7121
Work: 850-638-6285
