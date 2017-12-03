Obituary for Catherine “CJ” Prescott ………..

Catherine “CJ” Prescott, age 46 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 1, 2017. She was born on June 18, 1971 to Jimmy Bailey and Joyce (Bruner) Bailey in Dothan, AL.

CJ is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area. She is a member of the Orange Hill Baptist Church and a member of the Lower Muscogee Creek Tribe.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Bailey.

Survivors include, her husband, Gus Prescott of Chipley, FL; one daughter, Melanie Prescott of Gainesville, FL; mother, Joyce Bailey of Chipley, FL; one sister, Raegan Morris and husband Randy of Dothan, AL; five stepsons, Scott Prescott of Greensborough, FL, Keith Prescott and Geana of Caryville, FL, Kyle Prescott of Bonifay, FL, Johnathan Prescott and wife Marsha of Chipley, FL, Chris Prescott of Tallahassee, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home with the Funeral service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Phillip Gainer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

