Live Nativity Dec. 4th-8th in Wausau ……..
LIVE NATIVITY
DECEMBER 4-8, 2017
6-8 PM
1608 SECOND AVENUE WAUSAU
ACROSS FROM TOWN HALL
The Wausau Volunteer Fire Department along with area Churches are presenting a live nativity scene December 4-8th across from the Wausau Town Hall. Please come out and enjoy this event along with hot chocolate provided by the Wausau Town Council Members and Mayor Roger Hagan.
Wausau Volunteer Fire Department
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.