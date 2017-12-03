Live Nativity Dec. 4th-8th in Wausau ……..

LIVE NATIVITY

DECEMBER 4-8, 2017

6-8 PM

1608 SECOND AVENUE WAUSAU

ACROSS FROM TOWN HALL

The Wausau Volunteer Fire Department along with area Churches are presenting a live nativity scene December 4-8th across from the Wausau Town Hall. Please come out and enjoy this event along with hot chocolate provided by the Wausau Town Council Members and Mayor Roger Hagan.

Wausau Volunteer Fire Department

