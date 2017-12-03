How To Protect Your Sight As You Age
|
How To Protect Your Sight As You Age
|Most of us take our vision for granted until we develop a disorder like cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or diabetic retinopathy. While people may fear losing their vision entirely, it’s important to realize that vision loss can often be halted, or even reversed, with early treatment.
Fortunately, if you have one of these eye disorders and are treated early enough, the progression of disease often can be slowed or even halted, helping you return to daily activities such as driving, grocery shopping, reading and performing household tasks. Get the facts you need NOW to prevent vision loss, and learn about the most current and effective treatments for common eye disorders.
The 2017 Vision White Paper
Your Annual Guide to Sight-Saving Therapies
* * * * * * * * * *
The Expertise You Require in the Layperson’s
Introducing Your Vision Expert
Colin A. McCannel, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.C., is Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, University of California, Los Angeles, and Medical Director of UCLA’s Stein Eye Center—Santa Monica.
Dr. McCannel received his medical degree from the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota. He is a member of the American Society of Retina Surgeons, the Retina Society, the Macula Society, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, California Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, and the American Medical Association. In the past he was a member of the Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmology, where he was also a member of the board of directors and past president.
Dr. McCannel’s clinical interests include surgical and medical diseases of the retina, macula and vitreus, including diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, retinal detachment, complex retinal detachment, epimacular membrane (epiretinal membrane, macular pucker) and age-related macular degeneration. He has lectured worldwide and is a reviewer for several prestigious journals including the Archives of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology and the American Journal of Ophthalmology. He is also a leader in the field of use of virtual reality simulation technology for ophthalmic surgical teaching.
Timely, accurate advice about what works
The goal of the White Papers is to empower you with the best advice on the health conditions that impact your life. The editorial staff of the 2017 Vision White Paper has gathered research on the most important developments and medical advice in the past year. Order now and you will be able to read about these important topics:
The 2017 Vision White Paper is designed to help you ensure the best outcome. Use what you learn to help you:
The following is just some more of what you’ll read in the 2017 Vision White Paper—bringing you the latest news about preventing and treating the major vision disorders that threaten our sight as we age.
Look to all of The White Papers for:
But that’s not all! Order now, and you’ll also receive this
FREE Vision Health Tips:
Eye Problems and Solutions
Eye Problems and Solutions is our gift to you just for ordering the 2017 Vision White Paper. You’ll discover:
University of California, Berkeley,
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.