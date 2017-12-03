How To Protect Your Sight As You Age

Most of us take our vision for granted until we develop a disorder like cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or diabetic retinopathy. While people may fear losing their vision entirely, it’s important to realize that vision loss can often be halted, or even reversed, with early treatment. Fortunately, if you have one of these eye disorders and are treated early enough, the progression of disease often can be slowed or even halted, helping you return to daily activities such as driving, grocery shopping, reading and performing household tasks. Get the facts you need NOW to prevent vision loss, and learn about the most current and effective treatments for common eye disorders. The 2017 Vision White Paper Your Annual Guide to Sight-Saving Therapies * * * * * * * * * * The Expertise You Require in the Layperson’s

Language You Can Understand and Apply Introducing Your Vision Expert Colin A. McCannel, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.C., is Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, University of California, Los Angeles, and Medical Director of UCLA’s Stein Eye Center—Santa Monica. Dr. McCannel received his medical degree from the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota. He is a member of the American Society of Retina Surgeons, the Retina Society, the Macula Society, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, California Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, and the American Medical Association. In the past he was a member of the Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmology, where he was also a member of the board of directors and past president. Dr. McCannel’s clinical interests include surgical and medical diseases of the retina, macula and vitreus, including diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, retinal detachment, complex retinal detachment, epimacular membrane (epiretinal membrane, macular pucker) and age-related macular degeneration. He has lectured worldwide and is a reviewer for several prestigious journals including the Archives of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology and the American Journal of Ophthalmology. He is also a leader in the field of use of virtual reality simulation technology for ophthalmic surgical teaching. Timely, accurate advice about what works The goal of the White Papers is to empower you with the best advice on the health conditions that impact your life. The editorial staff of the 2017 Vision White Paper has gathered research on the most important developments and medical advice in the past year. Order now and you will be able to read about these important topics: Color illustrations showing common diseases that affect your eyes.

An answer to the question: Does cataract surgery improve cognitive function?

Food for the eyes: A Mediterranean diet may lower your risk for AMD.

Expert advice on cataract surgery: Why you may not need pre-op medical testing.

Ask the doctor: Do progressive lenses increase the risk of falling? The 2017 Vision White Paper is designed to help you ensure the best outcome. Use what you learn to help you: Recognize and respond to symptoms and changes as they occur.

Communicate effectively with your doctor, ask informed questions and understand the answers.

Make the right decisions, based on an understanding of the newest drugs, the latest treatments and surgical techniques, the most promising research.

Take control over your condition and act from knowledge, rather than fear. The following is just some more of what you’ll read in the 2017 Vision White Paper—bringing you the latest news about preventing and treating the major vision disorders that threaten our sight as we age. Is light from your laptop damaging your eyes?

Exploring new ways to treat glaucoma: Learn about improved medication delivery and surgeries that may reduce complications.

Eye protection is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you’re told you need a procedure to open blockage in one of your heart’s arteries. But a recent study says it should be high on patients’ lists. Find out why.

How to guard your eyes while in the car.

This vegetable may lower your risk for open-angle glaucoma.

Nerve stimulation tested for vision loss. The latest research.

Glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration drug charts updated for 2017.

Step by steps instructions: How to apply your glaucoma eye drops. Look to all of The White Papers for: A thorough overview of the condition, its causes and symptoms …

Research based on an understanding of the newest drugs, the latest treatments and the most promising research …

Groundbreaking new research and a review of the latest studies …

A glossary of medical terms you need to understand …

Lists of health information organizations and support groups that specialize in the disorder … But that’s not all! Order now, and you’ll also receive this

FREE Health Tips as an instant download: FREE Vision Health Tips: Eye Problems and Solutions Eye Problems and Solutions is our gift to you just for ordering the 2017 Vision White Paper. You’ll discover: Eye Care Professionals: Who Does What?

It’s easy to confuse ophthalmologists, optometrists and opticians, but each has a distinct role in managing vision problems.

It’s easy to confuse ophthalmologists, optometrists and opticians, but each has a distinct role in managing vision problems. Remedies for Red Eye

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common cause of red, itchy eyes, but it is also highly treatable.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common cause of red, itchy eyes, but it is also highly treatable. Relief for Dry Eye

Dry eye is a common problem in older people, but many treatments are available.

Dry eye is a common problem in older people, but many treatments are available. Helping Relatives With Low Vision

Having a family member with vision loss can be stressful, but knowing how to care for your loved one—as well as yourself—can help you cope. University of California, Berkeley,

School of Public Health