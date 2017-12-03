‘Chipola Christmas’ Dec. 7th-8th
MARIANNA–The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will present a Chipola Christmas, Dec. 7-8, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.
Chipola’s talented show choir, music students, and community chorus will perform sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting.
Tickets—$10—are on sale now at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.
Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.
