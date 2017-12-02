Weekly Briefing by Attorney General Pam Bondi ……….

Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing The holidays are an especially important time to support charities working to improve the lives of others and helping those less fortunate. While the holiday season often inspires many to be kind and give to a good cause, scammers may seek to take advantage of the generosity of others. Before you donate, please make sure the charity you are giving to is legitimate and not a scam. Following a weekend of spending with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a day recognized around the world devoted to giving back. But all through the holiday season we celebrate generosity and practice kindness. According to GivingTuesday.org, Giving Tuesday raised more than $170 million this year in online donations alone. If you are considering donating to a charity during the holidays or anytime, there are some precautions you can take to ensure your money is going to those who truly need it. Always research a charity before donating and check into how much of the donation will actually go towards the work of the charity as opposed to administrative and fundraising expenses. I encourage those looking to donate, to use Charity Navigator to confirm a charity is legitimate. The easiest way to avoid a charity related-scam is to be proactive in giving. Rather than wait to be solicited, donate to a reputable charity of your own choosing. If you have any concerns about a charity or would like to learn more about it, call my office at (866) 9NO-SCAM or call the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at (703) 276-0100 to determine if there are any complaints against the organization. For more responsible giving tips, please check out my 2017 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide . In The News Protect yourself from scammers on Cyber Monday, WPTV Ex-WellCare general counsel gets six months in U.S. prison, Reuters Jefferson County Sheriff David Hobbs dies at 59, Tallahassee Democrat Rick Scott appoints interim sheriff following passing of David Hobbs, WTXL Federal judge sides with Trump in fight over CFPB director, HousingWire Protecting Floridians Attorney General Bondi Joins Letter of Support for Mick Mulvaney’s Appointment to CFPB



Attorney General Pam Bondi joined five other attorneys general to support President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In a letter to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the attorneys general expressed their support for the President to select the acting director, not the outgoing agency head. “I fully support the President’s decision to appoint Mick Mulvaney as the director of the CFPB,” said Attorney General Bondi. “Executive staff at the CFPB should strive to protect consumers from abusive powers, as the agency’s mission claims, not cause turmoil and instability throughout a federal protection agency.” More . Statement on the Passing of Jefferson County Sheriff David C. Hobbs



Attorney General Pam Bondi released the following statement on the passing of Jefferson County Sheriff David C. Hobbs: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Sheriff Hobbs, a devoted lawman and veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Sheriff Hobbs dedicated his life to serving the community he loved, and Florida is better because of his service. Our prayers remain with Sheriff Hobbs’ family, friends and Florida’s entire law enforcement community.” Attorney General Bondi’s Statement on the Appointment of Mac McNeill as Interim Jefferson County Sheriff Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement on Governor Rick Scott’s appointment of Mac McNeill to Interim Sheriff of Jefferson County: “There is not a better person in this state to fill the very large void left by Sheriff Hobbs. I have known Mac McNeill for many years, and not only does he exemplify the highest ethics—but also will be a tremendous leader for the citizens of Jefferson County.” Events Attorney General Pam Bondi interviewing with Sean Hannity on Fox News encouraging victims of sexual harassment to come forward. To watch the full segment on Fox News, click here .