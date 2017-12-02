Weekly Briefing by Attorney General Pam Bondi ……….

|Protecting Floridians
Attorney General Bondi Joins Letter of Support for Mick Mulvaney’s Appointment to CFPB
Attorney General Pam Bondi joined five other attorneys general to support President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In a letter to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the attorneys general expressed their support for the President to select the acting director, not the outgoing agency head.
“I fully support the President’s decision to appoint Mick Mulvaney as the director of the CFPB,” said Attorney General Bondi. “Executive staff at the CFPB should strive to protect consumers from abusive powers, as the agency’s mission claims, not cause turmoil and instability throughout a federal protection agency.” More.
Statement on the Passing of Jefferson County Sheriff David C. Hobbs
Attorney General Pam Bondi released the following statement on the passing of Jefferson County Sheriff David C. Hobbs:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Sheriff Hobbs, a devoted lawman and veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Sheriff Hobbs dedicated his life to serving the community he loved, and Florida is better because of his service. Our prayers remain with Sheriff Hobbs’ family, friends and Florida’s entire law enforcement community.”
Attorney General Bondi’s Statement on the Appointment of Mac McNeill as Interim Jefferson County Sheriff
Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement on Governor Rick Scott’s appointment of Mac McNeill to Interim Sheriff of Jefferson County:
“There is not a better person in this state to fill the very large void left by Sheriff Hobbs. I have known Mac McNeill for many years, and not only does he exemplify the highest ethics—but also will be a tremendous leader for the citizens of Jefferson County.”
