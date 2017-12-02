Vernon, Florida Elemetary School Parent-Teachers Organization Holds Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, December 2, 2017

The Vernon, Florida Elementary School in downtown Vernon was the site of a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, December 2, 2017, bringing together the community, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Washington County Commissioner Tray Hawkins and Vernon Mayor Tina Sloan helped serve the meal, and business was brisk as the attendees also had the opportunity to pay for a photo with Santa, as all funds raised went to the worthy cause of the school programs.

Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor was in attendance and remarked on the well-behaved children, ‘This is a great opportunity to come together in the spirit of the season, in fellowship and for a great cause’.

Hawkins and Sloan echoed Taylor’s sentiments, reminding those present of the upcoming Vernon Christmas Parade on next Saturday, December 9, at which time photos with Santa will be made available free of charge following the parade on the Vernon green south of the Vernon Bridge.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments