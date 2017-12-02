Obituary for Bruce Thomas Treadwell ……….

Mr. Bruce Thomas Treadwell, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 1, 2017, at his home. He was born June 15, 1932, in Holmes County Florida to the late Andrew Jackson Treadwell and Beulah M. Clemmons Treadwell. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by one son, George Dennis Hofmann; two brothers, Franklin Eugene Treadwell and Donnie Edward Treadwell; two sisters, an Infant Sister and Carole T. Harrell.

Bruce was a longtime member and a deacon at Union Hill Baptist Church in the Bethlehem Community. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a charter member of the National Guard Unit in Bonifay.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Treadwell of Bonifay, FL; one son, Stephen Hofmann and wife Kelly of Dallas, GA; one daughter, Kristina Marie Dickens and husband, Dustin of Bonifay, FL; one daughter-in-law, Marny Hofmann of Chipley, FL; seven grandchildren, George Paul Hofmann and wife Janessa, Karl Alan Hofmann, Baily Lynn Hofmann, Heather Elizabeth Hofmann, Connor Stephen Hofmann, Evan Drake Sawyer and wife Lindsey and Keegan Lee Sawyer; one brother, Carton Hubert Treadwell and wife Kathryn of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Jan Forehand and husband Franklin of Pensacola, FL; special friends, Chuck and Linda Davis of Boynton Beach, FL; many dogs and cats.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Union Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Carson Fender officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

