Marianna, Florida Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1, 2017
Arguably one of the largest and best-quality Christmas Parades in Northwest Florida, the annual Marianna, Florida Christmas Parade was held on Friday, December 1, 2017 in downtown Marianna, Florida, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
