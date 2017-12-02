Living Well in the Panhandle Newsletter ……..

With fall around the corner and school starting back, it is time to take inventory of your pantry. You should really dig in and see what is lurking in the dark reaches of your back shelves. This task should be done on a regular basis to help keep foods rotated and use products that are close to expiration. It is also a good idea to refresh items that are low and you use often. A well-stocked and organized pantry will streamline menu planning and save time on your daily food preparation. Here are some tips to get started!
